Manhattan woman arrested in repeated thefts from Walmart

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old woman was behind bars in the Riley County Jail following her arrest in connection with multiple thefts from a Walmart store in Manhattan, authorities said.

The arrested woman, identified as Diana Irene Johnson Patterson, was booked at 10:46 p.m. Sunday into the Riley County Jail in Manhattan.

Patterson, of Manhattan, was being held on a $2,500 bond in connection with the thefts.

Riley County police officials said Patterson was arrested in connection with the theft of multiple miscellaneous items over the course of several months from the Walmart store, 101 Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police Department’s arrest report, Johnson was cited in connection with five separate incidents of shoplifting in a 72-hour period. The value of items that were shoplifted was listed at $1,500 or less in each instance.

Patterson also was booked into jail in connection with two other shoplifting cases. In each of those instances, according to police arrest reports, the total value of the shoplifted items was less than $1,500.

