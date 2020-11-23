KU extends no fans allowed at contests into early December

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Athletics has extended the time period where fans will not be allowed at sporting events into early December.

After previously saying fans wouldn’t be allowed at games through November, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod says the first week of December also won’t see fans at games.

Girod says that includes all events through and including Saturday, Dec. 5.

“The decision to not host fans through the first week of December has been made after consultation with our Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and other university leaders. We will continue consulting this group regarding upcoming events and will communicate updates with you as appropriate. We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks in early December. While we are not aware of any incidents of COVID-19 transmission at any home athletics competitions, the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations across the region makes it unwise to host fans at this time.”

This means the first two Kansas basketball home games won’t have fans at their game. The Jayhawks were scheduled to first play at Allen Fieldhouse against Washburn Dec. 3 and North Dakota State Dec. 5.

A message from the head man... pic.twitter.com/hPmNM6lfyk — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) November 23, 2020

