Advertisement

KU extends no fans allowed at contests into early December

(WKYT)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Athletics has extended the time period where fans will not be allowed at sporting events into early December.

After previously saying fans wouldn’t be allowed at games through November, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod says the first week of December also won’t see fans at games.

Girod says that includes all events through and including Saturday, Dec. 5.

“The decision to not host fans through the first week of December has been made after consultation with our Pandemic Medical Advisory Team and other university leaders. We will continue consulting this group regarding upcoming events and will communicate updates with you as appropriate.

We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks in early December. While we are not aware of any incidents of COVID-19 transmission at any home athletics competitions, the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations across the region makes it unwise to host fans at this time.”

Dr. Douglas A. Girod, University of Kansas Chancellor

This means the first two Kansas basketball home games won’t have fans at their game. The Jayhawks were scheduled to first play at Allen Fieldhouse against Washburn Dec. 3 and North Dakota State Dec. 5.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) drives past TCU guard Desmond Bane (1) during the second...
REPORTS: Former K-State hooper Xavier Sneed signs with Charlotte Hornets
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college...
Rick Barnes tests positive for COVID-19, Vols basketball activities suspended
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday...
Chiefs narrowly edge out Raiders, winning 35-31
Robert Streb, center, his wife Maggie Streb, left, and his caddie Steve Catlin, right,...
Streb wins again at Sea Island; Kim takes 2nd in row on LPGA