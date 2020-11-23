KDHE Calendar Contest winners announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Bureau of Waste Management has announced the winners of its 2021 Keep it Clean Kansas calendar competition.
The calendar, now in its 22nd year, enlists the artwork of K-12 students across the state to promote “a healthy and clean Kansas through environmentally friendly practices such as reducing, reusing, recycling and composting,” according to KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.
Thirteen winners, one from each grade, were selected to be in the calendar.
Kindergarten – Layna Keith, Wilson Schools, Wilson
1st Grade – Ella Wang, Amanda Arnold Elementary, Manhattan
2nd Grade – Haylee Hollingshead, Central Plains, Claflin
3rd Grade – Ishaan Vinod, Marlatt Elementary, Manhattan
4th Grade – Isabelle Kaufman, St. Patrick Catholic School, Kingman
5th Grade – Celia Courtright, Marlatt Elementary, Manhattan
6th Grade – Abigail Wondra, Amanda Arnold Elementary, Manhattan
7th Grade – Belle Hancock, Riley County Middle School, Riley
8th Grade – Tessa Williams, Riley County Middle School, Riley
9th Grade – Kena Leonard, Paola High School, Paola
10th Grade – Eleanor Rieck, St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic High School, Pittsburg – Cover Winner!
11th Grade – Abigail Vanjar, Cheney High School, Cheney
12th Grade – Zoey Lee, Wichita High School East, Wichita
Those interested in ordering a copy of the free calendar may contact keepitcleankansas@ks.gov.
