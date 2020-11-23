KDHE Calendar Contest winners announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Bureau of Waste Management has announced the winners of its 2021 Keep it Clean Kansas calendar competition.

The calendar, now in its 22nd year, enlists the artwork of K-12 students across the state to promote “a healthy and clean Kansas through environmentally friendly practices such as reducing, reusing, recycling and composting,” according to KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

Thirteen winners, one from each grade, were selected to be in the calendar.

Kindergarten – Layna Keith, Wilson Schools, Wilson

1st Grade – Ella Wang, Amanda Arnold Elementary, Manhattan

2nd Grade – Haylee Hollingshead, Central Plains, Claflin

3rd Grade – Ishaan Vinod, Marlatt Elementary, Manhattan

4th Grade – Isabelle Kaufman, St. Patrick Catholic School, Kingman

5th Grade – Celia Courtright, Marlatt Elementary, Manhattan

6th Grade – Abigail Wondra, Amanda Arnold Elementary, Manhattan

7th Grade – Belle Hancock, Riley County Middle School, Riley

8th Grade – Tessa Williams, Riley County Middle School, Riley

9th Grade – Kena Leonard, Paola High School, Paola

10th Grade – Eleanor Rieck, St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic High School, Pittsburg – Cover Winner!

11th Grade – Abigail Vanjar, Cheney High School, Cheney

12th Grade – Zoey Lee, Wichita High School East, Wichita

Those interested in ordering a copy of the free calendar may contact keepitcleankansas@ks.gov.

