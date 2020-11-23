Advertisement

K-9 dies during search for burglary suspects in Pennsylvania; 5 arrested

By WJAC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning a police dog who died in the line of duty while searching for five burglary suspects.

Police say a K-9 officer named Titan died overnight Sunday on the job. Officers were called for a burglary in progress at the old Acme and Goodwill warehouse building in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Two suspects were taken into custody before Officer Brian Stevens and Titan, his K-9 partner, were called in to look for three others.

Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of...
Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2014.(Source: Johnstown Police Dept., WJAC via CNN)

As the two searched the fourth floor, police say Titan fell through an unsecured, open elevator shaft. A rescue effort was conducted, but the K-9 died of his injuries.

All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Police identified them as 22-year-old Kayla McCarty, 24-year-old Corey McCarty, 27-year-old Derrick McCarty, 52-year-old Robert McCarty and 25-year-old Sean Robertson.

🐾💙🐾 Service Plans 🐾💙🐾 We wanted to let the community know we will be giving a police escort of K9 Titan from the Public...

Posted by Johnstown Police K9 Unit on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

The police K-9 unit plans to have a memorial service for Titan on Monday. He had served with the department since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19

Latest News

All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Authorities say the...
Police dog dies after falling down elevator shaft during search for burglary suspects
Highest chance of rain late Tuesday into Tuesday night
A rainy start to the week
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: A rainy start to the week
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention