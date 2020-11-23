Hungry Man Thanksgiving dinners to be distributed free starting this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in more than a half-century, hundreds of local residents from all walks of life won’t gather together this year to break bread at the annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Health and safety concerns brought about by the coronavirus canceled the 53rd annual dinner, which was to have taken place at the Agriculture Hall near S.W. 17th and Tyler on the groundsn of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Around 2,500 people usually turn out for the free dinner or have meals delivered to their homes by volunteers.

However, dinners will be provided this year, though they will be slightly different than in the past.

Rather than meals that already are cooked, individuals will be able to pick up free Hungry Man frozen dinners on Monday evenng, Tuesday evening and Wednesday while supplies last.

David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, said three pickup locations will be available for the meals.

Some 1,000 of the frozen dinners will be available at each distribution site on a first-come, first-served basis.

The locations will be set up for people to drive through or walk up to get their meals.

The days and times of meal pick up will be as follows:

• Monday, Nov. 23, 5-7 p.m. -- Stormont Vail Event Center, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

• Tuesday, Nov. 24, 5-7 p.m. -- Keep it Clean Carwash, 1928 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

• Wednesday, Nov. 25, 3 p.m. until the meals are gone -- Antioch Family Life Center, 1921 S.E. Indiana Ave.

Braun said there is a limit of one meal per person, with a maximum of four dinners per car. All four people don’t need to be in the vehicle at the time of the pickup.

No meals will be delivered this year.

