Gov. Kelly Requesting Extending use of KS National Guard for COVID-19 response

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday she has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting his approval of an extension on Title 32 authority, which would allow Kansas to continue using the state’s National Guard in its efforts to fight COVID-19.

Title 32 allows governors to mobilize their state’s national guard to respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.

In the letter, Governor Kelly requests that President Trump approve and direct the Office of Management and Budget, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Secretary of Defense to extend Title 32 and 100% of funding for up to 500 members of the Kansas National Guard through the end of March 2021.

“Our Soldiers and Airman play a vital role in Kansas’ response to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said. “With the President’s approval, this extension will enable Kansas to maintain community-based testing, continue distributing medical and testing supplies, and ensure Kansas businesses can stay open.”

