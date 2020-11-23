Funnel cake stand at West Ridge Mall donating all proceeds to Harvesters food bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Covid-19 put a stop to many carnival events this year but those in Topeka have a chance to still get a little taste of what they missed.

LSH Fun Foods have been traveling around the state selling their signature funnel cakes to benefit Kansas food banks.

November 20th- 29th they will be set up at West Ridge Mall to continue their fundraising efforts.

“My husband and I typically travel with our funnel cake trailer with a carnival but due to Covid all of our events were cancelled,” said owner, Laney Heiberg.

Heiberg wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop her from serving everyone’s favorite carnival food.

Her group teamed up with Harvesters food bank to continue to do that while helping a better cause.

“We have been going around the Kansas City area and also Emporia and we’re donating $2 of every funnel cake to the food bank, we have raised to date $12,000, not counting what we’ve raised here.”

On Sunday, the stand saw a steady crowd of supporters and Heibrerg suspects that to stay the same all week.

“This year has been so different, nobody got to do the normal things that they’re used to and so this is a two fold, number one they get to help out a wonderful organization such as harvesters and then also they get to have a little taste of what they have been missing all summer long.”

The funnel cake trailer will be at the north side of West Ride Mall through November 29th from 11 A.M to 7 P.M.

They will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

