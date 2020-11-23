Advertisement

Emporia ranked top town for Disc Golf

Oscar Martinez prepares to throw his disc on the disc golf course at Jones Park in Emporia on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Oscar Martinez prepares to throw his disc on the disc golf course at Jones Park in Emporia on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia is considered udisc.com’s best small town for disc golf.

The city was praised for having courses for all types of skill levels.

The site noted the role the activity has in boosting the local economy.

The site adds local restaurants and bars play a role in creating an ideal environment for disc golfers.

Players say it’s been a great sport to learn during the pandemic.

Oscar Martinez, who has been playing the sport since June, said it’s a great activity to take up during the pandemic.

“It’s more of a social distancing thing since the whole COVID thing is going on, you can just come out and not be in too big of groups, just have a couple friends and still stay six feet apart like they want us to,” he said.

GoFundMe for Emporia cancer patient almost at goal within a week of launch
