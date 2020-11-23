Doorstep counts on volunteers like Charlie Lane to provide services to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Social service agencies have found themselves strapped in 2020 as people have sought help during the coronavirus.

The Doorstep social service agency at S.W. 10th and Buchanan is especially thankful this year for volunteers like Charlie Lane who have helped keep services moving to those in need.

Lane and other volunteers come to Doorstep each weekday to make sure people get food items and other necessities just to survive.

Lane said he’s been volunteering at Doorstep for about a year and a half.

His volunteer work started when he came to Doorstep seeking services, he said.

“I come down here with my grandson to ask for some clothing,” Lane said. “I went back there and they asked me would I be willing to interview for Doorstep. I said, ‘Sure, why not?’

“And that’s where it began, and I’ve been here ever since.”

At age 74, Lane says coming to Doorstep gives him a sense of purpose.

“I kind of run the food room in here,” Lane said as he stood in front of the neatly organized shelves of canned food, boxed dinners and bread. “I stock it and give out food. I have a couple of other guys that work with me here and there.

“I’ll come seven days a week if they need that.”

Lane says one of the best parts of his job is getting to know the people he gets to help.

“I enjoy knowing them,” he said. “They get that smile on their face when you hand them the food. It’s awesome.”

Lane receives a feeling of satisfaction when he helps others, particularly “people in need,” he said.

“I feel like I need to do this,” Lane said. “They helped me, so I’m returning the favor.

“It’s really awesome. I enjoy helping others out. It makes a difference in their life as well as mine.”

Doorstep executive director Lisa Cain says that in spite of COVID-19, Doorstep’s mission has moved forward.

“It’s been a much smaller crew that has been with us during the coronavirus,” Cain said. “We’re just a smaller version of our normal family, working together.”

Thanks to grant money it has received, Doorstep actually has served more people this year, in spite of the coronavirus.

Doorstep, which is supported by more than 50 interfaith congregations in the Topeka area, continues offering food, clothing, rent, utility, prescription and transportation assistance to those in need.

Doorstep also will be sponsoring 260 families this year through the Christmas Bureau of Topeka.

For more information or to find out how you can help, visit www.doorsteptopeka.org.

