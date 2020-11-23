Advertisement

City of Topeka launches Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program

(WKYT)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has launched a program aimed at preventing foreclosures, evictions and utility shut-offs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$1.5 million in CARES Act funds will be available to those who qualify for the program, known as Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance. Those funds will go towards helping recipients cover expenses related to housing and utilities.

“The City of Topeka knows how much our neighbors are struggling during these difficult times. The Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance program is designed to keep our neighbors housed and with their utilities on so they can focus on other needs this year,” said City Manager Brent Trout.

The Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance program is by appointment only Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm and on Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 pm. Applicants must bring a form of ID, social security numbers for all household members, a rent lease or mortgage statement, pay stubs or SSI/SSDI for the past 30 days or unemployment statement, and current utility bills.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 785-233-1365 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

Latest News

The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kansas reports new high for COVID-19 cases, begins tracking ER visits
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Judge turns aside Chandler claim she faces double jeopardy
Free Hungry Man frozen dinners will be distributed Monday evening, Tuesday evening and...
Hungry Man Thanksgiving dinners to be distributed free starting this evening
A 62-year-old woman was in the Riley County Jail in connection with multiple thefts from the...
Manhattan woman arrested in repeated thefts from Walmart