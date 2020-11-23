City of Topeka launches Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has launched a program aimed at preventing foreclosures, evictions and utility shut-offs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$1.5 million in CARES Act funds will be available to those who qualify for the program, known as Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance. Those funds will go towards helping recipients cover expenses related to housing and utilities.

“The City of Topeka knows how much our neighbors are struggling during these difficult times. The Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance program is designed to keep our neighbors housed and with their utilities on so they can focus on other needs this year,” said City Manager Brent Trout.

The Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance program is by appointment only Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm and on Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 pm. Applicants must bring a form of ID, social security numbers for all household members, a rent lease or mortgage statement, pay stubs or SSI/SSDI for the past 30 days or unemployment statement, and current utility bills.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 785-233-1365 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.