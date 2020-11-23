Chiefs narrowly edge out Raiders, winning 35-31

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly topped the Las Vegas Raiders, winning 35-31.

The Raiders struck first blood out of the gates. On Las Vegas’ opening drive, the team executed a 6 play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 0#Raiders: 7



Josh Jacobs gets the goal line carry and plunges in for the score. Las Vegas strikes blood first. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/vrD1wLWrIB — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

The Chiefs responded on their ensuing drive. Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a short 3-yard touchdown pass. It was the 10th receiving touchdown for Hill on the season. The game was tied at 7-7.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 7#Raiders: 7



Tyreek Hill hauled in five grabs on the drive and the final one went for a score. Hill now has 10 touchdown grabs on the season. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/BxljhfGREz — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

On their next possession, the Raiders answered right back. Derek Carr floated a 17-yard pass to Nelson Agholor for the touchdown to reclaim the lead 14-7 lead.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 7#Raiders: 14



Chiefs jump offsides and the Raiders get a free play. Derek Carr chucks it to the end zone and Nelson Agholor is there for the touchdown grab. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Z2yLOOaLpR — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

As they had done each of the previous drives, Kansas City found the quick answer. The Chiefs pieced together a 7 play, 73-yard drive that ended with a 3 yard touchdown run for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The game was tied once again at 14-14.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 14#Raiders: 14



Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs in the goal line touchdown and the Chiefs have tied the game again. Hope no one played these defenses in fantasy. Yikes. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/7HOmAj2C1r — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

The Raiders tacked on another field goal before the end of the half and led going into the locker room 17-14.

Coming back into the second half, the Chiefs received the ball. The team took their first lead of the game after a 16-play, 93-yard drive ended with a second rushing score for Edwards-Helaire. This marked the first career multi-touchdown performance for the rookie from LSU.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 21#Raiders: 17



Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets in from 14-yards out for his second rushing touchdown. This is the first multi-rushing touchdown performance of his Chiefs career. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5wsU3iK6ZJ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

The Chiefs drive took up the majority of the third quarter, so the Raiders response came at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Derek Carr found Darren Waller all alone in the end zone for a touchdown pass to take back the lead once again in favor of the Raiders. Kansas City trailed 24-21.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 21#Raiders: 24



The Raiders fake the run on the goal line and Darren Waller gets left all alone for the touchdown catch. Raiders reclaim the lead. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/61jmoCeOs4 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

Both teams traded possessions before Kansas City was finally able to punch the ball back over the goal line. The team executed their second 90-plus yard drive on way to reclaiming the lead courtesy of a 6-yard Le’Veon Bell rushing touchdown. That marked the first touchdown Bell has scored with the Chiefs. KC led 28-24.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 28#Raiders: 24



Le'Veon Bell scores his first touchdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. KC reclaims the lead with under 6 minutes remaining. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/7NziuUxVme — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

The Raiders weren’t done yet. They quickly marched back down the field, piecing together a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with the team reclaiming the lead on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten. KC trailed 31-28 with 1:43 left in the game.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 28#Raiders: 31



Jason Witten logs his first catch of the game and it came at a crucial moment. He gets the touchdown grab and the Raiders take a lead with under 2 minutes left in the game. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/fd9LBM3MKT — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

The Chiefs didn’t have much time to respond, but their League MVP quarterback was well prepared for the tough, late-game moment. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce all alone in the back of the end zone for a touchdown pass to retake the 35-31 lead.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 35#Raiders: 31



Mahomes finds Travis Kelce all alone for the wide open touchdown to take the lead with under 30 seconds remaining. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9jSQi78DQa — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

Safety Daniel Sorensen came up with a game-ending interception on Derek Carr to give the Chiefs a 35-31 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1, 3-1) will hit the road next to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.