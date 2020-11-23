Advertisement

Bicyclist injured in Sunday afternoon crash in Emporia

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicycle rider was taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in central Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The crash was reported on W. 6th Avenue just west of Arundel.

Emporia police said the bicyclist hit a bump while traveling and fell off the bicycle. The rider was injured in the process, the radio station said.

The bicyclist was transported to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment, KVOE reported.

The extent of injuries and the bicyclist’s condition weren’t immediately available.

