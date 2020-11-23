Ascension Via Christi updates visitor guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has updated its visitation guidelines in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The following measures will go into effect at 8 pm on November 23:

No visitors will be allowed for inpatient medical/surgical and critical care patients or in the Emergency Department

One visitor per patient (must be over 18) for OB/Labor and Delivery patients, pediatric patients and end-of-life patients; other visitors allowed on a case-by-case basis

Door screening will continue for everyone entering the hospital and off-site clinics and therapy centers

Visitors exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be admitted and will be asked to conduct a virtual visit instead

Those who are approved to visit will be asked to limit their movement within the patient’s room and hospital grounds.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our associates and community members,” said Via Christi President Bob Copple. “We are all tired, but it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant - practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and wear a mask - especially with the holiday season upon us.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.