Winter weather gear giveaway in Manhattan to help community members stay warm

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the weather has started to turn colder, Teresa Parks with the Black Live Movement of Manhattan, wanted to find a way to help those who may need warm, winter weather gear.

Parks reached out to her Facebook friends and then shared the post to the Black Live Movement of Manhattan page, asking for anyone with extra winter weather gear to please donate.

Parks said she was picking up donations as even as late as Friday evening to add to the coats, hats, and gloves she had already collected.

The Be Able Community center provided the use of a newly built office space for Parks to use for setting up the coats for community members to pick out something to stay warm.

“Don’t be shivering and cold this winter. You don’t have to…we’ve got kids coats, we’ve got women’s coats, men’s coats, scarfs, gloves, hats…what do you need? We’ve got something…like I said, walk in, get it, no questions asked.” Black Lives Movement - Manhattan, co-founder, Teresa Parks says.

If you missed Saturday’s winter weather gear giveaway, you can contact Teresa Parks through her Facebook page.

