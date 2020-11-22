Advertisement

Wildcats face the fallout at Farmageddon, losing 45-0 against No. 17 Iowa State

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, center, is tackled by Iowa State defenders Mike Rose (23)...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, center, is tackled by Iowa State defenders Mike Rose (23) and Isheem Young (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa. (WIBW) - In the contested Farmageddon rivalry, No. 17 Iowa State got the best of Kansas State, beating the Wildcats 45-0.

Kansas State has now lost their third consecutive conference game.

The Wildcats were clearly over matched from the beginning of the game, due in part to a depleted roster.

Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy was in the zone from the opening snap. He completed his first seven passes for 114 yards and 2 touchdown throws.

As Purdy began to cool down, the offense shifted back to a ground-and-pound approach with Heisman candidate running back Breece Hall. The sophomore from Wichita, Kansas carried the ball 15 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas State’s struggles on offense hit a season low. True freshmen quarterback Will Howard was benched after completing only 3/9 passes for 32 yards and one interception.

The rushing attack failed to register over 100 yards rushing.

Kansas State (4-4, 4-3) will play its final road game of the season at Waco to face the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. An official game time has not been set yet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order
Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory...
Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play
Gov. Kelly discusses new statewide mask mandate with county leaders
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order

Latest News

Rossville Dance and Washburn Rural Cheer win State Championship
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) carries the ball in front of Minnesota...
Mecole Hardman cleared from Reserve/COVID-19 list
KPZ Sub State: Lyndon, 12 Olpe, 14
KPZ Sub State: Lyndon, 12 Olpe, 14
KPZ Sub State: Beloit, 0 Hoisington, 26
KPZ Sub State: Beloit, 0 Hoisington, 26