Wildcats face the fallout at Farmageddon, losing 45-0 against No. 17 Iowa State

In the contested Farmageddon rivalry, No. 17 Iowa State got the best of Kansas State, beating the Wildcats 45-0.

Kansas State has now lost their third consecutive conference game.

The Wildcats were clearly over matched from the beginning of the game, due in part to a depleted roster.

Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy was in the zone from the opening snap. He completed his first seven passes for 114 yards and 2 touchdown throws.

As Purdy began to cool down, the offense shifted back to a ground-and-pound approach with Heisman candidate running back Breece Hall. The sophomore from Wichita, Kansas carried the ball 15 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas State’s struggles on offense hit a season low. True freshmen quarterback Will Howard was benched after completing only 3/9 passes for 32 yards and one interception.

The rushing attack failed to register over 100 yards rushing.

Kansas State (4-4, 4-3) will play its final road game of the season at Waco to face the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28. An official game time has not been set yet.

