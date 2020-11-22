Washburn women’s hoops loses season opener to Nebraska-Kearney, 62-52

KEARNEY, Neb. (WIBW) - In the season opener, Washburn’s women’s hoops squad came up short on the road against Nebraska-Kearney. The Ichabods lost 62-52.

The Lady Lopers led 51-36 after the first three quarters before the Ichabods offense finally started to shine.

Washburn went on an 8-0 scoring break to start the fourth quarter to bring Lady Lopers lead down to 7 points with 6:12 remaining in the game.

Unfortunately, the margin was too much to overcome. Nebraska-Kearney nailed two of their 6 three-pointers in the final 6 minutes to pull away with the 10-point win.

Only one Washburn scorer was able to put up double-digit points. Macy Doebele scored 12 points while coming off the bench.

Aubree Dewey nearly crossed the double-digit mark with 9 points scored. Hunter Bentley played the most minutes of anyone on the team with 36 minutes. She put up 7 points, tied for the most rebounds with 6 and forced 3 steals.

Washburn (0-1, 0-1) has a bit of a break before their next contest. Coming up Thursday, Dec. 3, the Ichabods will face off against the University of Central Oklahoma in their home opener.

