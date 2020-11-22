Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Stormont Vail said they have requested emergency staffing assistance from the state, as the surge in COVID-19 cases in the community continues to impact its health care workers.

Matt Lara, Public Relations Specialist for the hospital said, “Stormont Vail Health, like many health systems across the country, are in a staffing crisis. With the community spread at an uncontrollable level, health care workers have continued to contract COVID-19 while outside the workplace setting.”

Stormont serves 400,000 residents in the area.

Lara said they have requested additional staff through Shawnee County Emergency Management to ensure they can continue providing care to patients during the pandemic.

The request includes: 50 registered nurses, 25 licensed practical nurses, 40 patient care technicians, five medical assistants and phlebotomists, 20 respiratory therapists, and three medical lab technicians, pharmacy technicians and pharmacists.

Lara said that request was transitioned to the state. He said the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is trying to formulate a contract with a contractor company that supports staffing requests from hospitals.

