Advertisement

Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Stormont Vail said they have requested emergency staffing assistance from the state, as the surge in COVID-19 cases in the community continues to impact its health care workers.

Matt Lara, Public Relations Specialist for the hospital said, “Stormont Vail Health, like many health systems across the country, are in a staffing crisis. With the community spread at an uncontrollable level, health care workers have continued to contract COVID-19 while outside the workplace setting.”

Stormont serves 400,000 residents in the area.

Lara said they have requested additional staff through Shawnee County Emergency Management to ensure they can continue providing care to patients during the pandemic.

The request includes: 50 registered nurses, 25 licensed practical nurses, 40 patient care technicians, five medical assistants and phlebotomists, 20 respiratory therapists, and three medical lab technicians, pharmacy technicians and pharmacists.

Lara said that request was transitioned to the state. He said the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is trying to formulate a contract with a contractor company that supports staffing requests from hospitals.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Shawnee Co. and Jefferson Co. looking for suspect in armed robberies in Grantville and North Topeka
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
Gov. Kelly discusses new statewide mask mandate with county leaders
Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory...
Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 11-22-20
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 11-22-20
Over a dozen kids adoptions finalized Saturday across Kansas
Over a dozen kids adoptions finalized Saturday across Kansas
Jeremy, JP, and Liz Allison-Murphy celebrate finalizing JP's adoption Saturday.
Over a dozen kids adoptions finalized Saturday across Kansas
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order