Sunny skies today, clouds and rain return Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday will start off cloudy but have lots of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the NW at 5-10mph, with gusts to 20. Sunday night will have mostly clear skies, with winds light and variable. Fog development is possible after midnight. Monday morning, the skies will become overcast, with rain showers throughout the day. It will be cooler with highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday, rain showers and even thunderstorms are possible throughout much of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. We finally begin to dry and clear out early Wednesday morning. Thursday, Thanksgiving day looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s!

Forecast for this week

Today: Cloudy skies early, sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. NW winds 5-10mph with gusts to 20.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Cloudy skies with rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. SE wind 10-15mph, gusts to 30.

Taking Action: Have the umbrella handy for Monday and especially Tuesday. Stay up to date on the forecast!

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.