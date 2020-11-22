Over a dozen kids adoptions finalized Saturday across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - November is National Adoption Month! On Saturday, more than 15 adoptions across the state were finalized.

Every year in November KVC Kansas helps facilitate adoptions at the Shawnee County Courthouse.

This year due to the pandemic adoption finalizations took place virtually, but the Allison-Murphy and Turner families said that moment did not lose its meaning.

Jeremy Allison-Murphy said, “I’m the sensitive one, so I feel a lot of emotion right now. I’ve just sent to my mom who lives in Kansas City, ‘congratulations it’s a boy, you officially have a grandson.’ So, I’m beyond thrilled.”

Michael Turner had similar emotions. “Beyond excited, beyond excited. We knew from the first moment we saw little Michael back in April, we knew he was going to be our son.”

Four year old Michael Turner Jr. is Michael and April Turner’s second adoption, now making them a family of seven.

“We’ve always had a love for children,” said Michael, “I’ve served many years as a youth pastor, my wife she used to teach, we’re both foster parents and that’s how we ended up meeting little Michael here.”

Jeremy and Liz Allison-Murphy had a similar experience with their adopted son, 13-year-old JP.

“We were looking at KVC’s website for kids that were up for adoption and he was the first video that I watched,” Jeremy continued saying, “I sent it to her (Liz) and I don’t know there was just something about him.”

Liz added, “He was the one.”

JP said officially being part of their family makes him feel loved.

“I feel happy that I’m going to have a family that’s going to take care of me,” he added.

When the Turner’s asked Michael Jr. how he was feeling on adoption day he couldn’t help but sing, “Feeling good...as I should.”

The process may have been different than year’s past, but both families said it was worth it.

Liz said, “Adoption is worth it. Especially getting kids out of the system. JP is amazing and so loving and compassionate.”

Michael said, “Little Michael fits in so well. He marries in well with all the other children. They love him, our extended family loves him, and it just seems like he’s always been here. Like from birth he’s just always been here and we can’t imagine life without him.”

The Turner family said they plan to take a trip to Branson this week to celebrate Michael Jr.’s adoption.

Jeremy and Liz said they too are looking forward to vacationing as a family and are already thinking about adopting another child.

