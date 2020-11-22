Jefferson Co. looking for suspects of 2 armed robberies in Grantville and North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects of an armed robbery in Grantville and in North Topeka.

The Jefferson County Emergency Manager, Keith Jeffers, says in a Facebook post the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle occupied with 4 suspects.

Police say an armed robbery happened at Presto in Grantville, KS. The suspect/(s) vehicle is a green, 4 door Pontiac Grand Prix with a busted out blue tarp on the back window, and possible Shawnee County license plate tags.

Officials say the vehicle was last seen around the east side of Jefferson County along K-4 Highway between Perry and Valley Falls.

Police identified one suspect as a white male, wearing all black and a black face mask.

One of the suspects is carrying a weapon and it’s seen as a Camo covered shotgun.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the suspects also robbed Phillip’s 66 at 4206 NW Topeka Blvd around 4 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the suspects are known to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or if you see the vehicle anywhere, you’re asked to call 911.

Jefferson Co. Person of interest (WIBW)

