Advertisement

Jefferson Co. looking for suspects of 2 armed robberies in Grantville and North Topeka

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects of an armed robbery in Grantville and in North Topeka.

The Jefferson County Emergency Manager, Keith Jeffers, says in a Facebook post the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle occupied with 4 suspects.

Police say an armed robbery happened at Presto in Grantville, KS. The suspect/(s) vehicle is a green, 4 door Pontiac Grand Prix with a busted out blue tarp on the back window, and possible Shawnee County license plate tags.

Officials say the vehicle was last seen around the east side of Jefferson County along K-4 Highway between Perry and Valley Falls.

Police identified one suspect as a white male, wearing all black and a black face mask.

One of the suspects is carrying a weapon and it’s seen as a Camo covered shotgun.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the suspects also robbed Phillip’s 66 at 4206 NW Topeka Blvd around 4 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the suspects are known to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or if you see the vehicle anywhere, you’re asked to call 911.

Jefferson Co. Person of interest
Jefferson Co. Person of interest(WIBW)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order
Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory...
Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play
Gov. Kelly discusses new statewide mask mandate with county leaders
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order

Latest News

Keats Lions Club - Drive Thru Lunch fundraiser
Drive thru lunch fundraiser for Keats Lions Club feeds nearly 100 community members
Winter Weather gear giveaway - BLM MHK
Winter weather gear giveaway in Manhattan to help community members stay warm
Keats Lions Club Drive Thru Lunch fundraiser
Black Lives Movement MHK - Winter weather gear giveaway