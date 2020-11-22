Advertisement

First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of the U.S. effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine says the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer Inc.’s request for an emergency use authorization for its developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently announced that the vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 in a large, ongoing study.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine program, says plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.

Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, Dec. 12

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Shawnee Co. and Jefferson Co. looking for suspect in armed robberies in Grantville and North Topeka
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
Gov. Kelly discusses new statewide mask mandate with county leaders
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
Over a dozen kids adoptions finalized Saturday across Kansas
Over a dozen kids adoptions finalized Saturday across Kansas
Jeremy, JP, and Liz Allison-Murphy celebrate finalizing JP's adoption Saturday.
Over a dozen kids adoptions finalized Saturday across Kansas
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks into a meeting with the Taliban's peace negotiation team...
Pompeo touts Iran policy in Gulf ahead of Biden presidency