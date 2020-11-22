Emporia State outlasts Fort Hays State, 68-66
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A back-and-forth men’s hoops contest between Emporia State and Fort Hays State narrowly shaded in favor of ESU. The Hornets won 68-66, marking two straight road MIAA wins to start the season.
It’s the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Hornets have started 2-0 on the road in conference action.
Both teams fought tooth and nail on the hardwood floor. At no point did either team build a lead of more than 5 points.
Three different Hornets were in double-digit scoring. Senior Austin Downing led the way with 19 points. He’s scored double-digits in both games to start the season.
Jumah’Ri Turner also put up 18 points and Mason Thiessen contributed 11 points.
ESU will continue their road stretch to start the season. Up next, the Hornets play Northeastern State. Tip-off is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
