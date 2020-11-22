Advertisement

Drive thru lunch fundraiser for Keats Lions Club feeds nearly 100 community members

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - Serving nearly 100 pulled pork sandwich meals in under 2 hours, the Keats Lions Club hosted a drive through free-will donation lunch on Saturday.

The Keats Lions Club usually serves a community meal once a month, unfortunately coronavirus restrictions forced them to cancel the community meals.

Members were looking for a way to still serve a meal to the community in a safe way and be able to receive donations for the club to use for their annual scholarships and other programs.

Community members came out in support of the service organization, including some who came from the Manhattan Lions Club to support the group as well.

“We’re all having to get a little creative, so that we can serve the community and continue in our fundraising events for all the charitable efforts that we make.” Keats Lions Club, president, Rich Webster says.

Keats Lions Club members can also be found in and around the community of Keats, just west of Manhattan, cleaning up trash along the highway and organizing the annual Easter egg hunt.

