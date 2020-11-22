Clausing logs career-night as Ichabods win 73-62

KEARNEY, Neb. (WIBW) - Washburn has begun their season with back-to-back road MIAA wins after defeating Nebraska-Kearney 73-62.

Forward Jonny Clausing put forth one of his best games as an Ichabod. The Junior from Augusta, Kansas scored a career high 25 points in the win. He led all scorers on the night.

Washburn was trailing 10-9 after the first 9 minutes of play. The Ichabods offense came alive as they went on a 27-8 scoring run to close out the half.

Two other Ichabods scored in double-digits. Drew Maschoff logged 16 points and Tyler Geiman nearly registered a double-double after scoring 13 and dishing 8 assists.

Washburn has an array of great deep ball shooters, but the three-pointer wasn’t falling. The Ichabods sunk only 4 three-point shots while shooting only 23.5% as a team from behind the arc.

In place of that issue, Washburn looked inside to score. The Ichabods outscored the Lopers by 28 points in the paint.

Up next, Washburn returns back to Lee Arena for their home opener Monday, Nov. 30 against the University of Central Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

FINAL -- Ichabods improve to 2-0 on the season #GoBods pic.twitter.com/ID3XfMbKa8 — Washburn MBB (@IchabodMBB) November 22, 2020

