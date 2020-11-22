A few showers possible Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that another storm system will bring a return to rain for the start of the workweek.

Clouds will increase late tonight, and we will stay cloudy Monday. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 20s with afternoon highs only reaching the 40s.

A few rain showers will begin to develop late in the morning and will move eastward throughout the afternoon. These showers will likely remain light, so rain amounts will generally remain under one tenth of an inch.

Better chances for heavier rain will arrive on Tuesday as the main part of the storm system moves into the Plains. A few thunderstorms will also be possible Tuesday, so expect periods of heavier rainfall if you get underneath some of the thunderstorms.

Gusty south winds are expected as the system moves through on Tuesday with gusts from 35 to 45 mph at times.

We will dry out for the middle and end of the week. Breezy winds will continue on Wednesday before turning lighter for Thanksgiving Day. Look for sunshine on Thanksgiving Day with highs back in the upper 50s.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies with clouds increasing late. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 28.

Monday: Cloudy with a few rain showers possible. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 46.

Monday Night: Cloudy with occasional showers. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 40.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 36 Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 29 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 24 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

