Washburn Rural reports five students, three staff members positive for COVID-19
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Washburn Rural High School.
The Auburn-Washburn School District has reported that five students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Washburn Rural High School since Monday, Nov. 16.
According to the District, three students tested positive on Monday, two staff members and a student tested positive on Wednesday and the last student tested positive on Thursday.
