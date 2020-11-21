USDA announces scholars programs for historically Black, Tribal Land-Grant colleges, universities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA has announced scholars programs for students at historically Black and Tribal Land-Grant colleges and universities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 21st-century agriculture involves cutting edge science, technology, business management and students. It said it has announced scholarships to help students build a career path in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences and more agriculture-related subjects.

According to the USDA, the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program was established in 1992 in partnership between the USDA and 19 historically Black universities that were established under the Second Morrill Act of 1890. It said the program provides full tuition, fees, books, room and board and a summer internship to students earning degrees in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences or related academic disciplines. It said when the student has completed the academic and summer work requirements, it may convert the student to a permanent employee without further competition. It said the application deadline is Jan. 31.

The USDA said its 1994 Tribal Scholars Program was established in 2008 in partnership between it and 1994 institutions, tribally controlled colleges and universities with land-grant status. It said the program provides full tuition, fees, books and a summer internship to students earning a degree in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences or related academic disciplines. It said when a student has completed the academic and summer work requirements of the scholarship, it may convert the student to a permanent employee without further competition. It said the deadline is Jan. 31.

According to the USDA, its Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement works with 1890 historically Black land-grant colleges and universities, 1994 tribal land-grant colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions to promote equitable participants in USDA programs, services and resources for rural, tribal and historically underserved students and the communities they serve. It said these partnerships also support education and career opportunities for students and faculty and help develop a strong pipeline of talent for the department.

