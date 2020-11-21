Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is in custody after a late morning pursuit.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 40-year-old woman is in custody and facing multiple felony charges after a pursuit in the 3800 block of NW 16th St. late Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 21, shortly after 11 a.m., a deputy responded to the 3800 block of NW 16th St. to check on an erratic driver. It said the deputy located a silver Dodge Caravana and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Theresa A. Cook, 40, of Topeka, refused to stop and initiated a pursuit. It said the Caravan came to a stop in a cornfield near NW 75 Highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy, his K9 partner and several officers were on the scene. It said a brief standoff occurred before Cook was taken into custody. It said the only other occupant of the Caravan, a dog, was safely removed from the vehicle and no one was injured during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cook was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, trespassing on railroad property, multiple traffic-related charges and more.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Hill said he appreciates the continued diligence from community remembers in reporting suspicious criminal activity.

