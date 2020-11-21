Topeka family lights up home for annual holiday light show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cortez Holiday Light Show is gracing Topeka for the holiday season once again.

The Cortez family says in a Facebook post that it is once again presenting its annual Cortez Holiday Light Show. It said the show has been put on for the community since 2008. It said the show has grown from 6 channels to 150 channels of control, a private radio station and more lights.

According to the family, the show is designed, planned and programmed by Louie Cortez.

The Cortez family said the lights officially turned on Nov. 14 and will run until Jan. 1. It said the lights turn on at 6 p.m. and of at 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and on Friday and Saturday the lights stay on until 11 p.m. It said the radio station is 100.1 FM to tune in to enjoy the music in the comfort of resident’s own cars. It said there are also speakers outside in case residents walk outside to see the show.

The family does ask that viewers be respectful of their neighbors by allowing other vehicles in, not parking in or blocking driveways and not parking in front of the display. It said while viewing please keep headlights off and the music at a respectful level.

