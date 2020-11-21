Advertisement

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season calls for special foods that attract all members of the family to the kitchen, even your dog.

As you incorporate seasonal ingredients to your dishes, keep in mind that some of them might be harmful to your family pet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association points out some of the foods that would not be safe for your dog to ingest.

  • Fatty foods
  • Poultry bones and skin
  • Pies and most desserts
  • Onions, scallions, garlic
  • Spices
  • Yeast dough
  • Raisins and grapes
  • Anything with butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

There are some foods that would be safe if your dog were to eat.

According to the American Kennel Club, these foods would not be harmful to your dog.

  • Potatoes (any kind without the added ingredients)
  • Apples
  • Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Pumpkin
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving

As an added precaution, the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests putting the trash where your pets can’t get to it.

Festive plants can also be dangerous to your pets. The ASPCA lists out all plants that are toxic to dogs.

The safest option this season, the AVMA suggests, would be to get a festive treat that is made especially for your pet.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order
Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory...
Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play
Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
Gov. Kelly discusses new statewide mask mandate with county leaders

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules
Kansas Electric Co-Ops team up for solar power rate stability
MGN image
Holton USD 336 heads to remote learning after Thanksgiving
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings poses with ‘Silver Spoons’ actor