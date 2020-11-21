Advertisement

Tenn. K-9 dies after being shot multiple times ‘in the line of duty’

Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.
Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday.(La Vergne Police Dept.)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A K-9 with the La Vergne Police Department is dead after he was reportedly shot several times “in the line of duty” November 17.

K-9 Sjaak was shot three times after a man driving down Murfreesboro Road shot at Officer Justin Darby according to LPD. He was in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re all praying for Sjaak and Officer Darby,” says Interim Chief Chip Davis. “A K9 is more than just a dog to our handlers, they’re a partner.”

Update on Sjaak: One of La Vergne’s K9s is in critical condition after being shot three times on Tuesday, November 17....

Posted by La Vergne Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

By Wednesday evening, LPD confirmed Sjaak had died.

Sjaak was scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Wednesday, but he did not survive the operation.

“It is with a heavy heart that the La Vergne Police Department announces K9 Sjaak has passed away,” LPD said in a tweet.

This incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order
Zachary White, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Nov. 20, 2020 for violating the Migratory...
Unethical hunting guide sentenced for “fowl” play
Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
Gov. Kelly discusses new statewide mask mandate with county leaders

Latest News

Kansas Electric Co-Ops team up for solar power rate stability
MGN image
Holton USD 336 heads to remote learning after Thanksgiving
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 11-21-20
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 11-21-20
Narcotics search warrant ends with one in custody
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19