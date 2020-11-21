Shawnee Co. considering Stormont Vail Events Center for temporary hospital space

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Topeka’s hospitals continue to hover around maximum capacity, Shawnee county is preparing a back up plan just in case there’s an overflow of Covid-19 patients.

Shawnee County Emergency Management is looking at Stormont Vail events center to set up a temporary hospital , if the need for extra hospital space arises.

Interim Emergency Management Director, Errin Mahan told 13 News they have had conversations with the events center about the best location for hospital space.

“We look at several different areas whether that be somewhere within the Stormont Vail Events Center, agricultural hall, the conference center, somewhere in the events center proper, it really just depends on what’s going to work best.”

He says picking a location is more than just picking where the most space is available, patients would need all of the same amenities they would have at a regular hospital.

“We would also be working with the staff at the events center to figure out what do you have going on, what type of setup is the facility, is there readily available power, water, fixtures, bathrooms, showers, you know where do you believe is the best area where we can set this up at.”

Mahan says there are no active plans just yet, only early discussions.

“Its more you put the idea in people’s heads and say hey if this were to happen, what do we need and where can we go, it’s the same as putting a go kit together for tornado season. You have the plan in place, you know how to escape your house, you know how to get to your tornado shelter, hopefully you never have to use it, but if something does happen, you’ve got the plan in the back of your head.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.