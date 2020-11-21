Rossville Dance and Washburn Rural Cheer win State Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the first ever KSHSAA State Dance Championships, Rossville came home with a win. The Bulldogs dance crew placed atop the Division I rankings after scoring a 79.075 overall.

That placed just above Council Grove. Silver Lake’s dance crew placed third with a score of 76.875.

Several other local schools placed at the event. At the Division-II level, Seaman placed fourth with a score of 83.35. Close behind, Topeka West placed 6th with a score of 78.275 and Shawnee Heights right behind with a 77.675 score.

At the Division-III level, Washburn Rural placed second with a score of 90.775.

Moving on to the State Game Day Cheer, Washburn Rural came away with the 6A State Title. They dominated the field with a score of 94.25. It was a full 2.25 points ahead of the second place finisher. The score of 94.25 was the highest score of any team in the competition.

A pair of local teams placed at the 5A level. Shawnee Heights came up fourth with an incredible score of 92. Seaman came up just behind them with a score of 91.5.

At the 4A level, Baldwin won the title with a score of 88.85. Abilene High came up second with a score of 85.25, Hayden High rounded out at 6th with a score of 81.55.

At the 3A Game Day cheer level, Rossville placed fourth after scoring a 84.5. Silver Lake finished at 6th with a 77.75 score with Sabetha right behind at 7th after scoring 72.25.

