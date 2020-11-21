Riley Co. reports 114 new positive cases of COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 114 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The Riley County Health Department says it has identified 114 new positive cases and 73 new recoveries since its Wednesday report.

RCHD said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for six positive patients and four PUIs at this time. It said the patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.

“I urge everyone to put safety first this holiday season and spend time only with the members of your household,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Many of the new positive cases can be traced back to small gatherings with family and friends. We need to change our behavior and make sacrifices now in order to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

According to RCHD, all large events or gatherings with 50 people or more are still required to get an event permit at least 14 days before the event. It said the requirements for large gatherings have changed. It said all residents at gatherings will be required to wear masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking. It said the gathering size for indoor events will be limited to 50 people or 15% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is greater. For example, it said a venue with an official occupancy load of 2,000 will be limited to 300 people.

RCHD said the event permit application is available here.

According to the Department, a total of 1,492 residents were swabbed at free testing events at CiCo park since Monday, Nov. 16. It said 509 people were tested on Monday and 983 were tested on Thursday. It said staff will be working over the weekend to notify residents of their results as quickly as possible. It said staff will call positive patients first.

“We are so grateful for the help and support of KDHE and the Kansas National Guard to make the free testing events possible,” said Gibbs. “Starting December 3, we will be staffing the events on our own, using RCHD, County, and City staff as well as local volunteers. Offering free testing is a priority and we plan to continue.”

RCHD said free testing will not be offered the week of Thanksgiving. It said future testing dates include Dec. 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. It said additional dates may be added in January.

For more information on testing, call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400 or a primary care physician.

RCHD said current outbreaks are as follows:

Creche Daycare

K-State Football

K-State Track and Field/Cross Country

Leonardville Nursing Home

Via Christi Village

Wedding (10/17)

Alpha Chi Omega

Alpha of Clovia

Beta Sigma Psi

For more information, click here.

