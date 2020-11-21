Registration opens for 2021 Agricultural Outlook Forum

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Registration for the 2021 Agricultural Outlook Forum is now open.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says registration is now open for the 97th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, which is the largest annual meeting and premier event of the USDA. It said the two-day forum will be held on Feb. 18-19. It said due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, it will hold the 2021 Forum virtually for the first time ever and registration will be free.

According to the USDA, the 2021 Forum, themed “Building on Innovation: A Pathway to Resilience,” builds on its Agriculture Innovation Agenda, which was launched earlier in 2020 to align its resources, programs and research toward the goal of increasing agricultural production by 40% while cutting the environmental footprint of agriculture in half by 2050.

The USDA said the Forum will feature a panel of distinguished guests and speakers and 30 breakout sessions developed by agencies across the department. It said topics will include the food price outlook, innovations in agriculture, U.S. and global agricultural trade developments and frontiers sustainability and conservation. It said additionally, its Chief Economist will unveil its latest outlook for U.S. commodity markets and trade and discuss the U.S farm income situation.

According to the department, the Agricultural Outlook Forum began in 1923 to distribute and interpret national forecasts to farmers in the field. It said the goal was to provide the information developed through economic forecasting to farmers so they had the tools to read market signals and avoid producing beyond demand. It said since then, the event has developed into a unique platform where stakeholders from the agricultural sector come together each year to discuss current topics and trends in the sector. It said over 1,800 people attended the 2020 Forum.

The USDA said the Forum is organized by its Office of the Chief Economist with other agencies, is independent of commercial interests and aims to facilitate information sharing among stakeholders and generate the transparency that supports functioning open markets.

To register for the Forum, click here.

