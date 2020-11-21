Advertisement

RCPD files aggravated battery report in connection with Thursday stabbing

400 block of Leavenworth, Manhattan
400 block of Leavenworth, Manhattan(Becky Goff)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Officers have filed an aggravated battery report in connection with a stabbing that happened Thursday morning.

The Riley County Police Department says officers filed an aggravated battery report in the 400 block of Leavenworth St. in Manhattan on Nov. 19 around 8:15 a.m.

According to RCPD, officers listed a 34-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 42-year-old man stabbed him in the chest.

RCPD said anyone with information can contact it at (785) 537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. It said using Crime Stoppers service can allow residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

