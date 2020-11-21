Advertisement

New Supreme Court rule helps self-represented parties file documents during pandemic

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new rule from the Kansas Supreme Court is helping self-represented parties file documents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it adopted a temporary rule on Friday that will help residents that represent themselves in court by allowing them to file documents in a case via mail, fax or dropbox during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Court, the intent of the rule is to establish procedures increasing access to justice while protecting the health and safety of court users, staff and judicial officers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through this temporary rule, we expand the options available to self-represented parties to file documents in district courts,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “If a courthouse must close to walk-in service as a result of the pandemic, this rule gives options to filing in person, increasing that person’s access to justice.”

The Supreme Court said the rule titled “Temporary Rule: Filing in a District Court by a Self-Represented Litigant” includes provisions to do the following:

  • allow self-represented litigants to file by fax or mail-in all district courts; by courthouse dropbox, if available in the county; or in person, if the courthouse is currently open to walk-in service;
  • identifies how the filing date will be determined;
  • specifies how filing fees may be paid;
  • explains how a document may be filed under seal as well as how to request to seal a document;
  • emphasizes the self-represented litigant filer’s obligation to redact personally identifiable information;
  • requires the self-represented litigant filing a new case to also submit a case filing cover sheet; and
  • requires the court clerk’s office to provide a phone number for self-represented litigants to seek help from court staff under Rule 1402.

The Court said the temporary rule will take effect on Dec. 7 and will remain in effect until rescinded by the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order

Latest News

Chilly rain expected Saturday
Friday night forecast: Cooler with rain on Saturday
(WBAY photo)
Sen. Moran introduces legislation to ID, address blocked railroad crossings
400 block of Leavenworth, Manhattan
RCPD files aggravated battery report in connection with Thursday stabbing
Friends of Stevie Turner, who was killed Sunday after being hit by a car, look at her memorial...
Friends of pedestrian killed after being hit by car urge for more safety measures