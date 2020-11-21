Advertisement

Narcotics search warrant ends with one in custody

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant.

The Topeka Police Department says its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 5400 block of SW 18th St. It said the search warrant was related to an ongoing investigation.

According to TPD, while conducting the search warrant, Kanen Garlington-McMurray, 23, of Topeka, was found to be in possession of marijuana, opiates and drug paraphernalia and was arrested.

TPD said Garlington-McMurray was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Distribution of marijuana with intent within 1000 feet of a school
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia • Aggravated endangering a child

TPD said anyone with information regarding the crime should email telltpd@topeka.org or call its Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
10th St. open between Wanamaker/Fairlawn
The facility is ready to start hosting events.
Shawnee Co. considering Stormont Vail Events Center for temporary hospital space