Narcotics search warrant ends with one in custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant.

The Topeka Police Department says its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 5400 block of SW 18th St. It said the search warrant was related to an ongoing investigation.

According to TPD, while conducting the search warrant, Kanen Garlington-McMurray, 23, of Topeka, was found to be in possession of marijuana, opiates and drug paraphernalia and was arrested.

TPD said Garlington-McMurray was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Distribution of marijuana with intent within 1000 feet of a school

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia • Aggravated endangering a child

TPD said anyone with information regarding the crime should email telltpd@topeka.org or call its Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

