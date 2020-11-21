Advertisement

Mecole Hardman cleared from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) carries the ball in front of Minnesota...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) carries the ball in front of Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) (KY3)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been cleared off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hardman tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 11th. Hardman will be active for the Chiefs upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensive lineman Alex Okafor and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed have been activated from injured reserve.

Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Defensive lineman Taco Charlton and offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz both were put on injured reserve.

