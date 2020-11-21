Limited vendors doesn’t mean less Christmas cheer at 19th annual open house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vendors at the 19th annual Holiday Open House set up shop to celebrate Christmas time being near. with plenty of gifts and treats to give and lots of cheer.

Inside Barb’s Country Barn for customers to check out their goodies was 11 vendors and owner Barbara Burkhardt said they allowed a limited number of vendors in this year because of COVID-19..

“We usually have more, but we kind of stuff them in here and we left it open so we wouldn’t have too many in here,” she said.

Which has gotten fewer people to come into the store to explore.

“We haven’t had the crowd we usually have on a day like today. we’e had a lot of in but they haven’t been all together in, you know. other than that really, just mask wearing and that’s been the main thing.”

Despite the decrease in vendors, the sales for her store are still averaging where they were in years past. With all ages coming to see the Christmas open house..

“It feels good. It really does. This year is so much different than any year we’ve had,” she said. “We all just really enjoy people and having them come out and see us and then we thought maybe we wouldn’t get to see a lot of the people that has always been coming and stuff, but so far, they’ve all been out and we’ve enjoyed it. we enjoy people.”

The open house will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

