KU announces new civic leadership training program for Kansas women

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Institute for Leadership Studies has announced a new civic leadership program for Kansas women.

The University of Kansas says a new leadership training program that has been designed to help Kansas women participate in civic life will debut in early December. It said Ready to Represent is a program created by the Appointments Project & Ready to Run Kansas Women’s Leadership Series, a partnership between the Institute and United Women’s Empowerment. It said the program will kick off on Dec. 5.

According to KU, Ready to Represent will help train women that are interested in running for political office, serving on civic boards and commissions or being more active in communities. It said the program will take place over Zoom and will include mentorship opportunities and a keynote address that will be led by Sarah Smarsh, KU alumna, Kansas native and author of National Book Award finalist “Heartland” and “She Come by It Natural.”

“The goal of our program is to help women achieve the knowledge, skills and confidence necessary to run for public office, serve on a civic board or commission, and be more active in their communities throughout Kansas,” said Emily Vietti, Institute for Leadership Studies program associate/lecturer and partnership director for the Appointments Project & Ready to Run Kansas Women’s Leadership Series. “Women are usually underrepresented in these spaces, but when we have more women and more diverse voices everywhere that decisions are being made, we see more collaboration and better outcomes for more people. Everybody wins.”

KU said the Appointments Project and Ready to Run Kansas Women’s Leadership Series is a first of its kind partnership between Ready to Run and the Institute for Leadership Studies and the United Women’s Empowerment’s Appointment Project. It said the series launched in the spring of 2020 with several webinars. It said Ready to Represent is its first full-scale training program.

According to KU, Ready to Represent will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, Jan. 9, Feb. 6 and March 6 in two-to-three-hour sessions. It said the sessions will cover topics like media training, political fundraising, Kansas open records laws, the importance of diversity and inclusion in leadership, imposter syndrome and more. It said each session will also include small group mentorship circles to build networks among Kansas women from across the state.

KU said the price of the program is $99, and need-based scholarships are available. It said KU students can attend the full program for only $12. It said women that register by Nov. 28 will get a special program gift box.

A full schedule and registration for the program can be found here.

