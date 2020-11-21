KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman may hold the key to fighting COVID-19 in the form of a mouth spray.

According to KCTV5, a mouth spray that has been used in dentistry for over 10 years may be useful during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the spray was developed in Kansas City and is now awaiting FDA approval. It said the spray could change the way Americans fight the coronavirus.

“Oral health in America, May 2000 came out and it said we had a pandemic of oral disease in America,” says Janice King the President/CEO of NOWsystem Inc. in KCK.

King said the study is what motivated her to start the company. She said she had the goal of creating a spray that heals moths while also killing bacteria.

“We went through this for over a year of sending up samples and getting the results and saying okay now we have to formulate this a little differently,” said King.

KCTV5 said King was able to come up with a plant-based, alcohol-free formula for her new product called Tri-ology. It said the product has the reputation of being a strong bacterial killer. It said, unlike regular mouthwash, the spray also helps heal users’ mouths.

According to the Kansas City station, Dr. Jim Elias has the product in his dental office, Dental Arts, in Independence, Mo. Dr. Elias says his office uses the spray in several situations.

“Gum surgery patients, people that were meth addicts that came in with total decay, people that just had total bad gum infections, plaque, disease and bad breath,” said Dr. Elias.

Lately, Dr. Elias said his office is taking advantage of the spray’s new use to fight against COVID-19 by inhaling or ingesting it, which is something King got proof of it doing after it was tested at a certified lab in Virginia.

“The report came back and we only had it tested for two minutes but at two minutes 100 percent of the COVID-19 virus was inactivated,” said King.

KCTV5 said it took it upon itself to ask local doctors what kind of trust they would put in the spray.

“All of these products they may look in the lab to inactivate or kill infectious viruses, but we don’t really know the utility of protection and even treatment of SARS COVID-2 or COVID-19 with these products,” says Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an Infectious Disease Expert at University Kansas Health Systems.

King says the spray has gone global and is something that changes the way humans can fight the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the spray can even be used during times when masks are not an option, like while playing sports.

“This is something that if they can get their teams using before practices and before games, they can limit the amount of COVID that spreads out there,” said King.

According to King, Tri-ology should not take the place of wearing masks. She said that restaurants, businesses and teachers who already use masks can apply the spray for an additional level of protection.

“This is a way for us to get our economy back to get businesses open again,” said King.

According to KCTV5, King is currently in the process of getting the spray approved by the FDA, and by the end of 2020, she expects it to be available on store shelves.

For more information on the product, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.