KCC schedules seires to discuss Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has scheduled a series of virtual workshops for residents to learn more about Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan and how it will affect electric ratepayers. It said each workshop will cover a specific set of topics related to the plan.

According to the KCC, Evergy representatives will make a presentation at each workshop which will be followed by questions from Commissioners and intervenors in the general investigation docket. It said the Commission opened the investigation to evaluate whether the STP is in the best interest of the public.

KCC said the public is invited to view the meetings, which will be broadcast on its YouTube channel. It said they will also be available for viewing later.

According to the KCC, the schedule is as follows:

Dec. 3, 2020, 10:00 AM - Grid Modernization Investments

Dec. 21, 2020, 10:00 AM - Operational Efficiencies

Jan. 21, 2021. 10:00 AM - Enhanced Customer Experience

May 5, 2021, 10:00 AM - Evergy update presentation on STP after incorporation of feedback

KCC said the general investigation docket is available for viewing here.

