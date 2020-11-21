Advertisement

KCC schedules seires to discuss Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has scheduled a workshop series to discuss details of Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has scheduled a series of virtual workshops for residents to learn more about Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan and how it will affect electric ratepayers. It said each workshop will cover a specific set of topics related to the plan.

According to the KCC, Evergy representatives will make a presentation at each workshop which will be followed by questions from Commissioners and intervenors in the general investigation docket. It said the Commission opened the investigation to evaluate whether the STP is in the best interest of the public.

KCC said the public is invited to view the meetings, which will be broadcast on its YouTube channel. It said they will also be available for viewing later.

According to the KCC, the schedule is as follows:

  • Dec. 3, 2020, 10:00 AM - Grid Modernization Investments
  • Dec. 21, 2020, 10:00 AM - Operational Efficiencies
  • Jan. 21, 2021. 10:00 AM - Enhanced Customer Experience
  • May 5, 2021, 10:00 AM - Evergy update presentation on STP after incorporation of feedback

KCC said the general investigation docket is available for viewing here.

