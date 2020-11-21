Kansas not among finalists for U.S. Space Command headquarters
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is not among the finalists to home the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
The Kansas Republican Party says Kansas is not among the six finalists to become home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
According to Stars and Stripes, the Pentagon has released te remaining candidates and they are as follows:
- Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico
- Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska
- Patrick Air Force Base, Florida
- Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado
- Port San Antonio, Texas
- Redstone Arsenal, Alabama
