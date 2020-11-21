Kansas not among finalists for U.S. Space Command headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is not among the finalists to home the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

According to Stars and Stripes, the Pentagon has released te remaining candidates and they are as follows:

Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska Patrick Air Force Base, Florida Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Port San Antonio, Texas Redstone Arsenal, Alabama

