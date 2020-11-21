Advertisement

Kansas not among finalists for U.S. Space Command headquarters

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is not among the finalists to home the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

The Kansas Republican Party says Kansas is not among the six finalists to become home of the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

According to Stars and Stripes, the Pentagon has released te remaining candidates and they are as follows:

  1. Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico
  2. Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska
  3. Patrick Air Force Base, Florida
  4. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado
  5. Port San Antonio, Texas
  6. Redstone Arsenal, Alabama

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order

Latest News

KCK woman creates mouth spray being tested to fight COVID-19
10th St. open between Wanamaker/Fairlawn
The facility is ready to start hosting events.
Shawnee Co. considering Stormont Vail Events Center for temporary hospital space
KCC schedules seires to discuss Evergy’s Sustainability Transformation Plan
Washburn Rural reports five students, three staff members positive for COVID-19