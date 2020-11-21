K-State teams up with Boehringer Ingelheim to invest in the future of veterinary medicine

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Kansas State University are joining forces to invest in the future of veterinary medicine.

Kansas State University says Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading provider of animal health products, and its College of Veterinary Medicine have announced a collaboration that will support the pipeline of highly skilled veterinarians and continued innovation in the heart of the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor.

According to K-State, Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. Animal Health business will contribute $800,000 over the next five years to the KSU Foundation. It said the funds will support interaction and collaboration between the company and veterinary students at one of the leading animal health schools in the nation.

K-State said the collaboration will create opportunities for the company’s employees to train and present to students and allow for additional professional development and learning initiatives between Boehringer Ingelheim and the university. It said as part of the collaboration the college built a new auditorium named the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Auditorium that was completed in August of 2020. It said the building is now open to students for fall 2020 classes.

“The Kansas City Animal Health Corridor and Boehringer Ingelheim share a history dating back more than 100 years,” said Randolph Legg, head of the U.S. commercial business for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health. “The collaboration with Kansas State University furthers our commitment to this community, where so many of our dedicated employees live and work, and to the future of veterinary medicine.”

“It is critically important that we help veterinary students prepare for the changing and growing role vets play in everything from caring for the animals we cherish, to food safety, public health and protecting the environment,” Legg said. “This collaboration will make a meaningful contribution to ensuring no animal suffers from a preventable disease.”

According to K-State, the auditorium is a premier space for student lectures, seminars and campuswide events, as well as national meetings for groups like the student chapter of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Pre-Vet Symposium. It said the company will host training sessions, symposiums and events in the auditorium, exposing students to emerging trends in animal health and potential career opportunities.

“Boehringer Ingelheim’s belief in preventative care aligns with our commitment to advancing the health of animals through education and research,” said Bonnie Rush, dean of College of Veterinary Medicine. “We’re thrilled to work with Boehringer Ingelheim to expand our education programs and engagement with the community.”

K-State said Boehringer Ingelheim’s largest manufacturing site is not far from the university in St. Joseph, Mo., where it employs almost 1,000 people. It said the site makes over 1 billion doses of vaccine a year for livestock producers in the U.S. and 44 other countries. It said the company has operated the St. Joseph site for over 100 years and has recently invested almost $50 million to increase manufacturing capacity.

According to the university, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is the second-largest animal health business in the world, with net sales reaching $4.5 billion, or 4 billion euros, in 2019 and a presence in over 150 countries. It said it has a significant presence in the U.S., with over 3,100 employees in Georgia, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey and Puerto Rico.

K-State said making new and better medicines for animals and humans is at the heart of the company. It said its mission is to create breakthrough therapies and change lives. It said since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim has been independent and family-owned and has the freedom to pursue its long term vision. It said as a world-leading research-driven pharmaceutical company, over 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for its three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

K-State said its College of Veterinary Medicine is committed to a professional degree program with broad training opportunities through a comprehensive range of companion and exotic animals and livestock species. It said its focus is on initiatives addressing important needs at a local, national and global level. t said it is dedicated to the advancement of health and welfare of animals, people, the environment and the veterinary profession through excellent teaching, research, service and outreach.

