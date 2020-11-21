Advertisement

Holton USD 336 heads to remote learning after Thanksgiving

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton USD 336 will move to remote learning after Thanksgiving break.

Holton USD 336 Superintendent Bob Davies says as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the community, he is taking measures to help minimize the spread of the virus between staff and students, like wearing masks, washing hands, taking temperatures and social distancing. He said the district’s goal is to continue to provide learning experiences while still keeping everyone safe. He said to accomplish this the community must work together to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Davies said in an effort to keep students and staff safe while approaching the holiday season, he has decided to take some extra measures. He said predictions for after Thanksgiving are not hopeful and he wants to give the community extra time to prepare for this. He said the district plans to continue in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday of the upcoming week but will move to remote learning from Nov. 30 - Dec. 4 for grades K-12. He said preschool families and teachers have been communicating and will remain in session during this time.

Davies said he knows this places families in tough situations, but he hopes the extra time will allow for families to prepare. He said the district will also monitor community spread and issues there could be with returning to school before Thursday, Dec. 3, at noon.

Davies also said the district has noticed that many students are unable to navigate remote learning and are starting to fall behind their peers. He said some students will be asked to come to school during the remote learning period. He said the district has seen others do this with success which is motivating him to try this during the remote learning period. He said principals, counselors and teachers will contact students by Tuesday and will give families more details at that time.

According to Davies, each school will provide a drive-through breakfast and lunch each day for students at home and each school will share what that will look like before Thanksgiving. He said schools will also distribute materials needed during the remote learning period by Tuesday.

Davies said over the next few weeks it will be crucial that everyone do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

