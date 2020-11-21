Advertisement

Helpless: New documentary exposes problems nursing homes and residents face across the country

Gray Television to air special program on all stations this winter
By Lee Zurik, Jamie Grey
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(InvestigateTV) - In a new half-hour documentary, InvestigateTV looks at failures in in government programs meant to help poorly-performing nursing homes.

The special program will air on Gray Television stations across the country. Use the table below to find when the documentary will air on your home station. You can search by city, state abbreviation or station call letters.

