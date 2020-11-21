Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes new appointments to administration

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made new administration appointments.

Board of Accountancy

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Board is to license and regulate certified public accountants. She said this is the regulatory body authorized to carry out laws and administrative regulations governing CPAs. She said it is also disciplinary and has the authority to conduct investigations.

  • Meridith Bihuniak, Prairie Village

Kansas Credit Union Council

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Council is to supervise and regulate credit unions in Kansas.

  • Alicia Sanchez, Wichita

