Advertisement

Gov. Kelly discusses new statewide mask mandate with county leaders

(John Hanna | AP)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, joined a call with county commissioners and public health officials to discuss her new order and her administration’s COVID-19 response.

She talked about the state’s new unified testing strategy and a public health campaign they’ve been working on to encourage Kansans to do their part to slow the spread. That campaign is set to launch Monday, November 23.

With the governor’s mask mandate going into effect on Wednesday, she said that allows counties time to craft their own plan if they choose to opt out of her order.

Gov. Kelly said whatever they decide, she urges them to encourage mask usage in their communities.

“I know face coverings have become a political issue, but wearing a face covering does not limit our freedom on where we can go and what we can do, in fact just the opposite,” she continued saying, “They allow us to keep our businesses open, to keep our kids in school and protect our economy.”

The governor also assured them masks will not be necessary forever, just until a vaccine is widely distributed and available for all Kansans.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. adopts latest health order
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood
The Shawnee Co. Community Transmission Scorecard has hit an all time high of 24, which is...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard reaches maximum
Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant reacts to latest Shawnee Co. Health Order.
Local restaurant reacts to latest health order

Latest News

Chilly rain expected Saturday
Friday night forecast: Cooler with rain on Saturday
New Supreme Court rule helps self-represented parties file documents during pandemic
(WBAY photo)
Sen. Moran introduces legislation to ID, address blocked railroad crossings
400 block of Leavenworth, Manhattan
RCPD files aggravated battery report in connection with Thursday stabbing
Friends of Stevie Turner, who was killed Sunday after being hit by a car, look at her memorial...
Friends of pedestrian killed after being hit by car urge for more safety measures