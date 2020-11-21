Gov. Kelly discusses new statewide mask mandate with county leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, joined a call with county commissioners and public health officials to discuss her new order and her administration’s COVID-19 response.

She talked about the state’s new unified testing strategy and a public health campaign they’ve been working on to encourage Kansans to do their part to slow the spread. That campaign is set to launch Monday, November 23.

With the governor’s mask mandate going into effect on Wednesday, she said that allows counties time to craft their own plan if they choose to opt out of her order.

Gov. Kelly said whatever they decide, she urges them to encourage mask usage in their communities.

“I know face coverings have become a political issue, but wearing a face covering does not limit our freedom on where we can go and what we can do, in fact just the opposite,” she continued saying, “They allow us to keep our businesses open, to keep our kids in school and protect our economy.”

The governor also assured them masks will not be necessary forever, just until a vaccine is widely distributed and available for all Kansans.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.