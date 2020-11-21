Friday night forecast: Cooler with rain on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight: Clouds will continue to increase with lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with rain especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

8 Day (WIBW)

Rain continues Saturday evening but should mostly be dry after midnight with a few isolated showers still possible otherwise lows will be in the mid 30s. Sunday will be in the low-mid 50s with decreasing clouds for afternoon sun.

Next week the question is if there will be rain Monday or will it hold off until Monday night. Regardless Tuesday will be a day with scattered rain showers. Highs most of next week will be in the 50s (possibly in the upper 40s Monday).

As mentioned earlier in the week after the storm system Tuesday the central plain will mostly be dry Wednesday and Thursday without any weather hazards. Of course this could still change with some uncertainty on the timing of the storm system early next week so stay updated. While traveling is not recommended if you are traveling to visit family for Thanksgiving make sure to follow CDC guidelines and stay safe!

Taking Action:

There is a very small chance for patchy drizzle or very light rain showers near I-35 this afternoon, however most areas will be dry. Rain is more likely Saturday afternoon vs the morning however check the radar before heading out because some areas could have rain in the morning especially south of I-70.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.